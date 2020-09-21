Noch einmal Bewegung kommt am letzten Tag der Bewerbungsfrist in das Rennen um den OB-Sessel in Biberach: Neben Amtsinhaber Norbert Zeidler bewirbt sich noch mindestens eine weitere Person um das Amt des Biberacher Oberbürgermeisters bei der Wahl am 18. Oktober.

Wie die Stadtverwaltung am Montagnachmittag mitteilte, ging im Lauf des Tages noch eine weitere Bewerbung im Rathaus ein.

Einen Namen des Bewerbers oder der Bewerberin nannte die Verwaltung nicht.