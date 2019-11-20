Ärger für Autofahrer: Bahnübergang schließt scheinbar grundlos

Von Aalener Nachrichten

Die vermisste Frau aus Ruppertshofen ist tot. Das berichtet die Polizei in einer Pressemitteilung am Dienstagabend. Sie wurde laut Bericht am späten Dienstagnachmittag in einem Waldstück zwischen Steinenbach und Hönig gefunden. Der Notarzt konnte nur noch den Tod der 60-Jährigen feststellen. Die Kriminalpolizei ermittelt.

Wie ein Polizeisprecher des Polizeipräsidiums Aalen auf Nachfrage mitteilt, gebe es keine Hinweise auf eine Straftat.