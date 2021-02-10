SWR dreht mit Kretschmann in Inzigkofen

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Baden-Württemberg will Kitas und Grundschulen nach den Faschingsferien am 22. Februar schrittweise wieder öffnen. Wenn die Infektionszahlen es zulassen, solle der grundsätzlich verlängerte Corona-Lockdown an dieser Stelle wie geplant gelockert werden, erfuhr die Deutsche Presse-Agentur am Mittwochabend in Stuttgart.

Zuvor hatten sich Bund und Länder bei ihren Beratungen darauf verständigt, dass die Länder selbstständig und ohne bundesweite gemeinsame Vorgaben über die Öffnung von Schulen und Kitas entscheiden können.