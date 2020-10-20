Stadt Bad Saulgau sagt Neujahrsempfang 2021 ab

Die Coronazahlen im Kreis Ravensburg steigen weiter an. Am Dienstag meldete das Kreisgesundheitsamt 31 neue Fälle, die sich fast über den gesamten Kreis Ravensburg verteilen. Eine Häufung mit neun Fällen gab es in Wangen, gefolgt von Bad Waldsee (vier).

Jeweils drei Menschen wurden in Ravensburg, Amtzell und Leutkirch positiv getestet, zwei in Kißlegg und jeweils einer in Altshausen, Argenbühl, Bad Wurzach, Horgenzell, Schlier, Weingarten und Wolpertswende.