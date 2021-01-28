Tötungsdelikt in Weingartner Studentenwohnheim: 17-Jähriger festgenommen

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Die Polizei hat einen 17-Jährigen festgenommen. Der junge Mann ist dringend tatverdächtig, einen 37-Jährigen tödlich verletzt zu haben.

Nachdem das Opfer am Mittwochmorgen mit tödlichen Verletzungen in seiner Wohnung aufgefunden worden war, konnte die Polizei im Rahmen der ersten Ermittlungen den 17-jährigen Jugendlichen festnehmen. Das teilte die Staatsanwaltschaft Ravensburg und des Polizeipräsidiums Ravensburg in einer gemeinsamen Pressemitteilung mit.