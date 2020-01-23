Nach 128 Jahren: Alte Post in Weingarten wird abgerissen

An zehn Tagen konnten Skifahrer in der Saison 2018/2019 die Hänge am Ostalb-Skilift hinunterfahren. In dieser Saison sieht es allerdings eher düster aus. Die letzte Hoffnung, dass Wintersportbegeisterte doch noch ihre Schwünge im Schnee machen können, setzt Dieter Gerstner, seit 2007 Geschäftsführer der Ostalb-Skilifte GmbH, auf die Faschingsferien Ende Februar.

Gerstner sei kein Wetterfrosch und für ihn sei das Glas eher halb voll als halb leer.