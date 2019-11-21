Zwei Kinder retten bewusstlose Frau

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Zwei brennende Autos haben am Donnerstag, gegen 1.50 Uhr, einen Feuerwehreinsatz in der Straße Oberer Brühl ausgelöst. Nach bisherigen Ermittlungen hat ein unbekannter Täter die beiden Fahrzeuge angezündet. Die Höhe des Sachschadens ist laut Polizei noch nicht bekannt. Hinweise zu verdächtigen Beobachtungen nimmt die Kriminalpolizei in Tuttlingen (Telefon 07461 / 941-0) entgegen.