Vodafone-Netzstörung in Ravensburg: Mehr als 800 Kunden sind betroffen

Die Verlängerung der nächtlichen Ausgangssperre im Kreis Biberach erhitzt die Gemüter. Vorerst bis 21. Februar dürfen die Menschen zwischen 21 und 5 Uhr nur aus triftigen Gründen das Haus verlassen.

So hat es das Landratsamt Biberach in einer Allgemeinverfügung festgeschrieben, nachdem der Verwaltungsgerichtshof in Mannheim die flächendeckende Ausgangssperre im Südwesten gekippt hatte. An diesem Vorgehen gibt es Kritik.

Bis zum 10.