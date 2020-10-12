Stadtputzete in Ravensburg: Freiwillige nehmen den Dreck selbst in die Hand

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Zwei Gruppen sind am Sonntag in Biberach aneinander geraten. Die Polizei löste die Schlägerei schließlich auf. Nach ersten Erkenntnissen der Polizei sollen etwa 20 Männer in einer Gaststätte in der Innenstadt einen Geburtstag gefeiert haben.

Deswegen ging gegen ein Uhr eine Beschwerde wegen Ruhestörung ein. Eine Polizeistreife stellte die Ruhe wieder her, bevor es gegen 2.15 Uhr zu einem weiteren Einsatz kam. Die Feiernden waren mit einer etwa 15-köpfigen Gruppe in Streit geraten.