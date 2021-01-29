Pegel der Schussen steigt und steigt

Der 37 Jahre alte Mann, der am Mittwochmorgen tot in einem Studentenwohnheim in Weingarten aufgefunden worden war, ist getötet worden. Das haben Ravensburger Staatsanwaltschaft und Polizei in einer gemeinsamen Pressemitteilung bestätigt.

Nach der Obduktion ist nun klar, dass das Opfer seinen Stichverletzungen erlegen ist. Und: Der am Mittwochabend festgenommene 17 Jahre alte Verdächtige hat die Tat wohl begangen – ist aber bereits wieder auf freiem Fuß.