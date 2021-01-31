Hochwasser: Lage entspannt sich am Sonntag

Die Hochwasserlage in Baden-Württemberg hat vor allem in Oberschwaben und am Bodensee für Rekord-Pegelstände gesorgt. Am Pegel Gerbertshaus an der Schussen wurde gegen Mitternacht ein 50-jährliches Hochwasser gemeldet - also ein Wasserstand, wie er im Schnitt nur alle 50 Jahre auftritt.

Schulen und ein Sportverein wurden dort überflutet. Einen ausführlichen Bericht zur Lage vor Ort in Kehlen von Schwäbische.de-Reporter Roland Weiß finden Sie hier.