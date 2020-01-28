Es sind dramatische Szenen, die sich am Dienstagmorgen auf der Großbaustelle in der Regenerstraße in Friedrichshafen abspielen haben. Weil sie seit Monaten vergeblich auf ihren Lohn warten, bestreiken 37 Handwerker die Baustelle auf der gerade acht Mehrfamilienhäuser mit 77 Wohnungen

entstehen. Die Bauarbeiter Mustafa Hashad und Shoby Kalami besetzen in mehr als 30 Metern Höhe zwei Kräne und drohen damit zu springen, sollten Polizei oder Feuerwehr versuchen sie herunterzuholen.