Brand im Hochhaus am Ravensburger Goetheplatz

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Ein Großaufgebot von Rettungswagen ist am Samstagmorgen zu einem Mehrfamilienhaus in Laupheim ausgerückt, nachdem bei mehreren Menschen Vergiftungserscheinungen festgestellt worden waren.

Der Rettungsdienst wurde am Samstag gegen 9.10 Uhr zu einer verletzten Person in die Erdgeschosswohnung eines Mehrfamilienhauses in der Richard-Wagner-Straße in Laupheim gerufen. Beim Betreten der Wohnung schlugen die CO-Warngeräte der Rettungsdienstmitarbeiter an, weshalb diese die Wohnung wieder verließen und die Feuerwehr, den Notarzt und die ...