45 Teilnehmer kommen zum „Lichtermarsch“ in Ravensburg

Innerhalb weniger Tage sind die Corona-Fallzahlen in Bad Waldsee deutlich angestiegen. Bis Dienstag vergangener Woche hatten sich 90 Waldseer nachweislich mit dem Virus infiziert. Nun sind es 153.

Zum vierten Mal in Folge weist Bad Waldsee den höchsten Wert an neuen Corona-Fällen im Landkreis Ravensburg aus. Am Freitag meldete das Landratsamt für die Kurstadt zehn neue Fälle, am Montag 17, am Dienstag elf und am Mittwoch zehn neue Corona-Infizierte.