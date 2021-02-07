Rückhaltebecken und Taufach-Fetzachmoos nehmen riesige Wassermengen auf

Hermann Sutter stand der Schrecken immer noch ins Gesicht geschrieben, als er in der Einwohnerfragestunde des Ailinger Ortschaftsrats das Wort ergriff. „Wie steht es konkret um den Hochwasserschutz an der Rotach?“, so seine eigentliche Frage, aus der viel eigenen Betroffenheit sprach. Ortsvorsteher Georg Schellinger hatte die bisante Lage erkannt und verwies darauf, dass die Stadt in den kommenden Jahren mehrere Millionen Euro für den hochwassersicherein Ausbau in die Hand nehmen will.