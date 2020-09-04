Corona: Drei Neuinfektionen in Leutkirch

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Von der jüngsten Panne bei der Übermittlung von Corona-Testergebnissen in Bayern sind rund 10 000 Menschen betroffen.

Diese waren zwischen Samstag und Dienstag an bayerischen Flughäfen auf das Coronavirus getestet worden und bekamen nicht innerhalb der versprochenen Frist von 48 Stunden ein Ergebnis, wie ein Sprecher des bayerischen Gesundheitsministeriums am Freitag in München mitteilte.

Auch Flughafen Memmingen betroffen Grund sei ein EDV-Problem beim privaten Dienstleister Ecolog gewesen, der im Auftrag des ...