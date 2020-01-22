Bachelor-Kandidatinnen aus der Region: Wer eine Rose bekommt und wer nicht

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Das grün-schwarze Kabinett hat dem Plan zugestimmt, den Stichtag für die Einschulung von Kindern in Baden-Württemberg vorzuziehen. Das teilte Kultusministerin Susanne Eisenmann (CDU) am Dienstag nach einer Sitzung der Regierung von Ministerpräsident Winfried Kretschmann (Grüne) in Brüssel mit. Der Gesetzentwurf wird voraussichtlich Anfang Februar in den Landtag eingebracht. Das Parlament wird ihn wohl im März beschließen.

Derzeit sind Kinder regulär schulpflichtig, die bis zum 30.