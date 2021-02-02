Radweg bei Ziegelbach wird gebaut

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Nach der lautstarken Kritik an langen Wartezeiten am Servicetelefon und an erfolglosen Terminvereinbarungen für eine Impfung stellt das Land seine Strategie um.

Nach Angaben von Gesundheitsminister Manne Lucha (Grüne) wird vom kommenden Montag an ein sogenanntes Recall-System angeboten. Wer einen Termin haben wolle, werde dann registriert und bekomme diesen später mitgeteilt. Anrufer müssten sich also nicht ein zweites Mal bemühen. Das System solle genutzt werden, solange es einen Mangel an Impfstoff gebe, sagte Lucha am Dienstag ...