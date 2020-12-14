Gesamtelternbeirat mit neuer Führung

Sachschaden von mehreren Hunderttausend Euro entstand in der Nacht zum Montag beim Brand einer Scheune und eines Stalls bei Unterschwarzach. Menschen kamen nicht zu Schaden. Feuerwehren aus der ganzen Region waren im Einsatz

Gegen 1.10 Uhr am Montag bemerkten Anwohner, dass das ungenutzte landwirtschaftliche Anwesen in Weiherbauer brannte, berichtet die Polizei. Beim Eintreffen der Feuerwehren standen der ehemalige Stall und eine Heubergehalle bereits in Vollbrand.