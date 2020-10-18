Städtischer Haushalt wird später eingebracht

Eine heftige Explosion hat in der Nacht die Vorarlberger Gemeinde Dornbirn erschüttert, mehrere Menschen wurden verletzt. Kurz nach Mitternacht hat es eine Explosion an der Ausweichschule Fischbach gegeben, bei der das oberste Stockwerk der Schule fast komplett zerstört wurde.

Zwei Personen in der Nähe wurden durch herumfliegende Trümmer leicht verletzt. Sie sind in ein Krankenhaus gebracht worden, so die Polizei.

„Glücklicherweise erfolgte die Explosion in der Nacht und es gab nur zwei Leichtverletzte;