Irritationen wegen Zeitplan für B 30-Ortsumfahrungen

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur und Kathrin Drinkuth und Carolin Gißibl

„Das eigentliche Bonbon ist unsere Wohnung“, sagt Helga Freifrau von Soden. Auf 130 Quadratmetern wohnen sie und ihr Mann Heiko im Herzen von Konstanz am Bodensee in der Seniorenresidenz Tertianum — mit allen Annehmlichkeiten einer gehobenen Unterkunft: inklusive Reinigung, Pflegefachkräften vor Ort, einem Concierge am Empfang und auf Wunsch auch Ärzten, Friseuren und Fußpflegern.

Das denkmalgeschützte Gebäude liegt im Zentrum, nur wenige Hundert Meter vom Hafen entfernt.