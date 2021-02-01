Elf neue Corona-Fälle in Bad Waldsee

Wie in anderen Städten – Pforzheim etwa, Radolfzell, Balingen oder Berlin – haben "Querdenker" am Sonntag auch in Ravensburg mit einem Autokorso gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen demonstriert. Die von einem Hupkonzert begleitete Aktion könnte für die Beteiligten Folgen haben.

Einladung kursierte in Chatgruppen „Es gibt ein paar Anhaltspunkte, die darauf hindeuten könnten, dass es eine geplante Aktion war“, äußert sich Oliver Weißflog, Sprecher des Ravensburger Polizeipräsidiums, auf Nachfrage zurückhaltend.