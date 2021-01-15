In Kösingen ist er geboren, in Nördlingen hat er sein Handwerk gelernt, in den USA ist er zu einem der größten Wurstproduzenten der Welt aufgestiegen: Oscar Ferdinand Mayer. 1971, also vor 50 Jahren, haben seine Nachkommen das Unternehmen erstmals an der New Yorker Börse gelistet und eine Art Mindesthaltbarkeitsdatum eingeführt, um für ihr Qualitätsfleisch zu garantieren.

Amerikaner liebten Bock-, Leber- und Weißwurst Der Erfolg, ein Weltunternehmen zu gründen, war Oscar Mayer nicht an der Wiege gesungen.