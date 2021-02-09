Aus diesem Grund will die Stadt Bad Waldsee die Lichter nicht ausgehen lassen

In Baden-Württemberg soll es künftig nur noch auf Ebene der Landkreise nächtliche Ausgangsbeschränkungen geben. Das stellte Ministerpräsident Winfried Kretschmann (Grüne) am Dienstag in Stuttgart in Aussicht.

Am Montag hatte der Verwaltungsgerichtshof in Mannheim die generelle nächtliche Ausgangssperre zwischen 20 und 5 Uhr gekippt. Die gesunkenen Infektionszahlen ließen solche landesweiten Beschränkungen nicht mehr zu, so die Begründung der Richter.