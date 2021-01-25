18 neue Corona-Fälle in Bad Waldsee

In der Region wird seit Tagen der Text eines österreichischen Kinderarztes über Whatsapp geteilt. In den Zeilen wird vor den Corona-Impfstoffen gewarnt. Die Hersteller Biontech und Moderna würden „mechanisches Mittel“ in Form von „Technologiepaketen“ herstellen, an anderer Stelle ist von „toxischen Chemikalien“ die Rede. Die Stoffe seien gefährlich und im Endeffekt gar keine Impfstoffe.

Tatsache ist, dass die mRNA-Impfstoffe von Biontech und Moderna im Gegensatz zu herkömmlichen Impfungen eine neue Generation von Vakzinen ...