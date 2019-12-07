Schwimmender Bagger saugt Schlamm ab

Eisenfurter Wasserkraftwerk

Am Eisenfurter Weiher wird schon seit sehr langer Zeit Wasser aufgestaut und für die Stromgewinnung genutzt. „Die Staumauer besteht schon seit 1903 oder 1905 – quasi seit dem Beginn der Elektrifizierung in Oberschwaben“, berichtet Elmar Reitter, Geschäftsführer der Reitter Wasserkraftanlagen, die – genauer die dazugehörige Wasserkraftwerke Eisenfurt – das dortige Wasserkraftwerk seit Ende der 1970er-Jahre betreibt. Das Wasser wird im Weiher angestaut und dann über eine Rohrleitung in Richtung Schussentobel geleitet, wo es über ein verhältnismäßig starkes Gefälle nahe Magenhaus-Stadel zur Stromproduktion in das eigentliche Wasserkraftwerk fließt. Etwa 200 Kilowatt Leistung bringt das Werk maximal, abhängig vom verfügbaren Wasser. Rund 500 Haushalte könne das Kraftwerk damit versorgen, wenn diese zwischen 2000 und 3000 Kilowattstunden im Jahr verbrauchten. Die Anlage ist ein Volleinspeiser, direkter Abnehmer ist lediglich die dortige Wärterwohnung. Das Eisenfurter Kraftwerk ist eines von vielen in Oberschwaben. Dort gebe es noch heute sehr viele Kleinkraftwerke, teils auch mit nur fünf bis zehn kW Leistung, sagt Reitter und verweist auf alte Mühlenstandorte und Weiher, etwa an Schussen und Argen. Auch an der Hofstelle in Eisenfurt habe es in historischen Zeiten ein Wasserrad geben, dort müsse ein Mühle gewesen sein. (pau)