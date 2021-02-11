Argenbühl erhält rund 230000 Euro ELR-Fördermittel

Baden-Württemberg will zukünftig nächtliche Ausgangsbeschränkungen für regionale Corona-Hotspots ab einem Schwellenwert von 50 Infektionen pro 100 000 Einwohnern in der Woche verhängen. Auch Bayern beendet die allgemeine Ausgangssperre mit Ende dieser Woche und wendet die Maßnahme ebenfalls nur noch in regionalen Hotspots an.

Zuvor hatte der Verwaltungsgerichtshof in Mannheim die landesweite Ausgangssperre im Südwesten von 20.00 Uhr bis 05.