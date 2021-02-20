Bei einem Obsthof bei Lindau brennt es lichterloh

Bis zu 1400 Stellen will der Flugzeugausstatter Diehl Aviation wegen der Krise der Luftfahrtindustrie an den deutschen Standorten streichen, davon mehr als 600 in Laupheim. Seit Donnerstag verhandeln Konzernleitung, Konzernbetriebsrat und IG Metall über den geplanten Personalabbau. Für Empörung in der Belegschaft sorgen im Vorfeld bekannt gewordene Informationen, wonach Diehl sein Werk in der ungarischen Stadt Nyírbátor erweitern und zusätzliche Arbeitspakete dorthin verlagern will.