Traktor brennt in Eggatsweiler aus

Das am Montagabend vor Immenstaad gesunkene Motorboot wird eventuell nicht aus dem See geborgen. Eine endgültige Entscheidung darüber will das Amt für Wasser- und Bodenschutz am Mittwoch treffen. Am Dienstagnachmittag wird die Wasserschutzpolizei den Unfallort erneut nach Ölspuren absuchen, bei einer Kontrolle am Montag sind keine zu erkennen gewesen, wie das Landratsamt mitteilte.

Da sich an Bord zwar fünf bis sechs Liter Motoröl, aber weder Diesel noch andere gefährliche Güter befanden, könnte es durchaus sein, dass das Boot ...