Stau auf der B31 bei Lindau wegen Reparatur nach Unfall

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Im Allgäuer Tierschutz-Skandal soll nun erstmals einem betroffenen Rinderhalter ein Tierhaltungsverbot auferlegt werden. Das Landratsamtes Oberallgäu will noch in dieser Woche das Verbot in Kraft setzen.

Bei einer Nachkontrolle am Montag sei festgestellt worden, dass sich die Verhältnisse für die rund 600 Tiere überhaupt nicht verbessert hätten, sagte der Sprecher der Kreisbehörde in Sonthofen, Andreas Kaenders. „Es sind dramatische Zustände“, sagte er.