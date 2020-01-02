Lindau

Maria ist das Lindauer Neujahrsbaby

Blickt schon wach in die Welt: die kleine Maria Shikur
Blickt schon wach in die Welt: die kleine Maria Shikur (Foto: Yvonne Roither)
2. Januar 2020
Yvonne Roither
Redakteurin

Lindau hat ein Neujahrsbaby: Die kleine Maria Shikur kam am 1. Januar um 1.07 in der Lindauer Asklepios Klinik auf die Welt.

