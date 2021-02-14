Hier und da tauchen Masken auf der Insel auf

Anlässlich des traditionellen Hänsele-Umzugs haben sich am frühen Samstagabend gegen 19 Uhr in der Innenstadt von Überlingen unerlaubt etwa 55 Narren, insbesondere mit Karbatschen, versammelt. Wie die Polizei berichtet, konnten etwa 200 Besucher, wovon die meisten kostümiert waren, an der Strecke gezählt werden.

Auf Anfrage der „Schwäbischen Zeitung“ stellte sich heraus, dass die Polizei – so ein Sprecher des zuständigen Präsidiums in Ravensburg – „vorsorglich Konzeptionseinsätze im ganzen Bereich“ vorgenommen hatte.