Großmutter getötet: 27-Jährige gesteht die Tat

Das Sicherungsverfahren ist ein Strafverfahren, in dem keine Haftstrafe, sondern die Unterbringung in einem psychiatrischen Krankenhaus in Betracht kommt. Voraussetzung dafür ist, dass ein normales Strafverfahren wegen der Schuldunfähigkeit oder der Verhandlungsunfähigkeit eines gefährlichen Täters nicht durchgeführt werden kann. Zuständig für das Sicherungsverfahren ist ausschließlich die Strafkammer des Landgerichts. Anstelle einer Anklageschrift tritt in diesem Fall eine Antragsschrift der Staatsanwaltschaft. Außerdem erstellt ein Sachverständiger ein Gutachten über die Gefährlichkeit des Täters.