Dieses Wetter könnte uns noch lange Zeit begleiten

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Nach der Geiselnahme mit zwei Toten am Tegernsee in Oberbayern sind die Hintergründe der Tat noch völlig unklar. Ermittler wollen im Laufe des Mittwochs Details zu dem Fall bekanntgeben. In der Nacht waren sie damit beschäftigt, zahlreiche Spuren am Tatort zu sichern.

Tatverdächtiger geht mit Messer auf die Beamten los Am Dienstagabend hatte ein 46 Jahre alter Mann im Ferienort Tegernsee seine 25 Jahre alte Frau als Geisel genommen, verletzt und bedroht.