Das VHG protestiert still gegen die Pandemie-Leugner von „Klardenken“-Lindau

Die eskalierte Demonstration von Gegnern der Corona-Maßnahmen und der Polizeieinsatz in Leipzig werfen auch im Süden Deutschlands viele Fragen auf: Was wiegt schwerer – das Versammlungsrecht oder der Infektionsschutz? Wie sollen sich Polizisten verhalten, wenn in Pandemie-Zeiten Tausende von Menschen ohne Masken dicht zusammenstehen? Auch die Entscheidungen von Gerichten, die solche Versammlungen genehmigen, kann nicht jeder nachvollziehen. Die wichtigsten Fragen im Überblick.