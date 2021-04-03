Britische Variante im Landkreis Lindau auf dem Vormarsch.

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Tausende Menschen sind nach Angaben der Polizei am Samstag zur zentralen Kundgebung der „Querdenken“-Bewegung auf den Cannstatter Wasen in Stuttgart geströmt, um gegen die Corona-Auflagen zu demonstrieren. Die Polizei war in der Stadt schon seit dem Vormittag mit Hunderten Beamten an verschiedenen Orten aufgestellt, weil zehn teilweise unterschiedliche Kundgebungen angemeldet waren.

Im Vorfeld gingen die Behörden von 2500 Teilnehmern in Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt aus.