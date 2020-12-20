Erneuerungen am Schulsportplatz

Ältere Menschen sollten in den Apotheken kostenlose Masken erhalten: So war das Versprechen von Bundesgesundheitsminister Jens Spahn (CDU). Doch in der Realität hat dies eher zu Unverständnis geführt, denn vielerorts sind die Masken bis heute nicht in großen Mengen lieferbar. Mancher Bürger ärgerte sich darüber.

Brav wie ich bin, bin ich gleich hingegangen.

Ursula Ritz

Von ihrem Schwiegersohn habe sie sich überzeugen lassen, erzählt Ursula Ritz.