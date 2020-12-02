Bürgermeister und Ortsvorsteher leisten Amtseid

Die Oberschwabenhalle in Ravensburg wird Corona-Impfzentrum für den Landkreis. Am 15. Januar sollen hier Impfungen gegen das Virus beginnen. Das teilte am Mittwoch Baden-Württembergs Gesundheitsminister Manne Lucha (Grüne) mit.

Zuvor waren bereits die neun zentralen Impfzentren in Baden-Württemberg festgelegt worden: Diese gibt es in Freiburg, Offenburg, Karlsruhe, Heidelberg, Stuttgart (2), Rot am See, Tübingen und Ulm. Flankierend zu den zentralen und kreisweiten Impfzentren wird es mobile Impfteams geben, beispielsweise für ...