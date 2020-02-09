Bilder und Video: Tolle Stimmung beim Schemmerhofer Jubiläumsumzug

Die ersten Auswirkungen des Sturmtiefs „Sabine“ sind bereits am Sonntag in Baden-Württemberg zu spüren gewesen. Die Deutsche Bahn kündigte an, den Fernverkehr nach und nach einzustellen. Züge sollten den nächstgelegenen Bahnhof ansteuern und dort gestoppt werden, teilte das Verkehrsunternehmen am Sonntagnachmittag mit.

Am Flughafen in Stuttgart wurden einige Flüge gestrichen. Nach Angaben eines Sprechers handelte es sich vor allem um Maschinen, die aus dem Norden und Nordwesten Deutschlands und Europas kommen oder dorthin fliegen ...