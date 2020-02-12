Ausstellung: Schemmerhofer Narren zeigen Geschichte ihrer Zunft

Leere Klassenzimmer, kaum regulärer Unterricht, unklarer Busverkehr und dauerbesetzte Telefonleitungen im Sekretariat: So hat sich das Sturmtief Sabine am Montag an den Schulen der Region ausgewirkt.

Viele Eltern reagierten verunsichert und hätten sich lieber eine klarere Ansage des baden-württembergischen Kultusministeriums gewünscht.

Dieses hatte die Entscheidung, ob das Kind am Montag in die Schule gehen soll oder nicht, den Eltern überlassen.