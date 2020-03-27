Geschlossene Schulen: So arbeiten Lehrer in Zeiten von Corona

Die Landkreisverwaltungen haben am Donnerstag ihre Daten aktualisiert. In allen Kreisen der Region sind die Zahlen der am Coronavirus infizierten Personen gestiegen.

Der bundesweite Trend setzt sich somit auch auf der Ostalb sowie in den Nachbarkreisen fort. Zwar ist in dieser Hinsicht noch keine Besserung in Sicht. Doch immer mehr Menschen würden wieder genesen, teilt das Landratsamt Ostalbkreis am Donnerstag mit.

Sowohl sie als auch ihre Kontaktpersonen können die häusliche Isolation nach und nach verlassen.