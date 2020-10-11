Dienstagmorgen wird die Brücke installiert

Einen aufsehenerregender Einsatz führte die Neu-Ulmer Polizei am Freitag durch. Unter anderem wurde die Asylbewerberunterkunft in der Reuttier Straße durchsucht und dabei auch rund einhundert Gramm Marihuana und mehrere gestohlene Fahrräder gefunden. Über 150 Polizisten wurden ab dem Nachmittag bis in die Nacht hinein eingesetzt.

Kurz vor 17 Uhr begannen an sechs Orten in Neu-Ulm und der Umgebung, darunter auch in Elchingen, Durchsuchungen von Wohnungen.