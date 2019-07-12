Denkmalgeschützte Mohrenscheuer hat einen neuen Besitzer

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur und Thomas Burmeister

Rund drei Jahre nach der Übernahme des Traditionsunternehmens WMF hat die französische Groupe SEB die Einstellung der Produktion von Edelstahlkochtöpfen in Baden-Württemberg angekündigt. Die Fertigung am WMF-Standort Geislingen an der Steige sei „defizitär“, heißt es in einer am Donnerstag von WMF verbreiteten SEB-Mitteilung.

Im Zuge eines Programms mit dem Titel „Agenda 21“ zur Stärkung der Wettbewerbsfähigkeit von WMF solle „die Fertigung von Edelstahl-Kochgeschirr in Geislingen bis Ende des Jahres 2020 an andere Standorte des ...