Jubiläum: So proben die Heggbacher Trommler

Nach einem Unfall mit einem Lastwagen ist ein neun Jahre alter Junge in der Nacht auf Mittwoch im Klinikum gestorben. Das teilte die Polizei am frühen Morgen mit. Nach Angaben der Polizei war der Junge am Dienstagnachmittag in Tuttlingen auf Höhe des Stadtgartens mit seinem Tretroller unterwegs, als er an einer Straßeneinmündung von dem Laster erfasst und überrollt wurde.

Er wurde lebensgefährlich verletzt mit dem Rettungshubschrauber „Christoph 11“ in das Klinikum nach Villingen-Schwenningen transportiert.