Verkaufsoffener Sonntag fällt aus

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Die Zahl der an der neuartigen Lungenkrankheit Covid-19 erkrankten Menschen im Landkreis Ravensburg ist auf 50 gestiegen. Das teilte das Landratsamt am Sonntagnachmittag mit. Am Freitagmittag lag die Zahl noch bei 18. Die Krankheit nehme in allen Fällen bisher einen milden Verlauf. Die Maßnahmen zur Verlangsamung einer Verbreitung des Virus sind ab Montag Veranstaltungen mit mehr als 50 Personen im ganzen Landkreis verboten (die SZ berichtete).

„Zusammenhalt stärken, Abstand wahren – das ist meine herzliche Bitte an die Menschen ...