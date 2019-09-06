Stadt Laupheim wird 150: So wird gefeiert

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Eine 22-Jährige hat bei der Polizei ausgesagt, sie sei von zwei Männern in einem Hauseingang in der Ravensburger Eisenbahnstraße vergewaltigt worden. Der sexuelle Übergriff sei demnach in der Nacht auf Sonntag gegen 2 Uhr morgens erfolgt.

Die junge Frau war zunächst mit einer Freundin und zwei weiteren, ihr unbekannten jungen Frauen zu Fuß auf dem Weg vom Marienplatz in Richtung Bahnhof. Die erheblich alkoholisierte Geschädigte blieb im Bereich der Pfarrkirche St.