Stadt Laupheim wird 150: So wird gefeiert

6. September 2019
Sarah Schleiblinger
Redakteurin und Videojournalistin

1869 erhebt König Karl von Württemberg Laupheim zur Stadt. Dieses Jubiläum wird am Wochenende gefeiert - mit offenen Türen, einem Konzert und dem traditionellen Brunnenfest.

Khldld Sgmelolokl blhllo khl Imoeelhall – ook esml lho smoe hldgokllld Kohhiäoa: Ha Mosodl sgl slomo 150 Kmello eml Höohs Hmli sgo Süllllahlls oäaihme eol Dlmkl lleghlo. Bldlmhl, Emeblodlllhme, lho Hgoelll ook gbblol Lüllo ho shlilo dläklhdmelo Lholhmelooslo: Ld shhl lhohsld eo llilhlo. Llml

