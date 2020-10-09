Heimspiel der Oberliga-Damen steht an

Das Corona-Infektionsgeschehen im Landkreis Tuttlingen schien zuletzt kaum der Rede wert zu sein. Nun hat aber eine Hochzeitsfeier für einen erneuten Ausbruch gesorgt. Am Donnerstag kamen 15 Fälle hinzu – mindestens acht davon waren ebenfalls Gäste der Feier. Darunter sind neben einem Geschwisterpaar aus dem Otto-Hahn-Gymnasium auch weitere Kinder und Jugendliche: eine Schülerin aus der Ferdinand-von-Steinbeis-Schule, ein Schüler aus dem Immanuel-Kant-Gymnasium und ein Krippen-Kind aus der Kita „Dörfle am Bach“ in Wurmlingen.