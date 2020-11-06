Ochsen-Sanierung: Entscheidung naht

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Nach dem tödlichen Schlag gegen einen Familienvater in Augsburg ist der 17-jährige Täter zu einer Jugendstrafe von vier Jahren und sechs Monaten Haft verurteilt worden. Das Landgericht Augsburg sah es am Freitag als erwiesen an, dass er am Nikolaustag 2019 den Mann am Königsplatz mit einem Faustschlag ins Gesicht tödlich verletzt hatte.

Die Jugendkammer sprach den Jugendlichen der Körperverletzung mit Todesfolge und der gefährlichen Körperverletzung schuldig.