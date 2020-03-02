„The Jeff Mezzrow Band“ serviert Gästen im Riffelhof bittersüßen Cocktail aus Blues-Rock, Funk und Soul

Von IPF- UND JAGST-ZEITUNG

Aufgrund der rasanten Dynamik bei der Ausbreitung des Coronavirus hat sich der Führungskreis des Landratsamtes Ostalbkreis zu einer erweiterten Präventionsmaßnahme entschlossen.

Folgende Personen, die seit dem 22. Februar aus den Skigebieten in Südtirol zurückgekehrt sind, sollten bis auf Weiteres von einem Besuch ihrer Einrichtung absehen: Schülerinnen und Schüler, Kindergartenkinder und Betreute in Tageseinrichtungen, Lehrkräfte und Betreuungspersonal in Schulen, Erzieherinnen und Erzieher sowie Betreuungspersonal in Kindergärten ...