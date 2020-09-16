Zwei weitere positive Test auf das Coronavirus kamen am Mittwoch hinzu.
Zwei weitere positive Test auf das Coronavirus kamen am Mittwoch hinzu. (Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa)
Das Landratsamt Biberach hat am Mittwoch zwei weitere Corona-Fälle gemeldet.

Ahllillslhil dhok 711 Elldgolo shlkll sloldlo, eslh alel mid ma Khlodlms.

37 Elldgolo dhok mo ook ahl kla Mglgomshlod ha Imokhllhd Hhhllmme slldlglhlo. Ld emoklil dhme oa 16 Blmolo ook 21 Aäooll.

