Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Nach dem Tod eines 52-jährigen Mannes, der am frühen Dienstagmorgen auf dem Gehweg in der Hermannstraße in Tuttlingen gefunden wurde, hat die Kriminalpolizei einen dringend Tatverdächtigen festgenommen. Die Ermittlungen der Sonderkommission „Weg“ führten noch am Dienstagabend zu einem 36-Jährigen ohne festen Wohnsitz. Der Mann wurde am Mittwoch gegen 13 Uhr in der Tuttlinger Innenstadt vorläufig festgenommen.

Die Ermittlungen dauern an und „laufen auf Hochtouren“, wie der zuständige Staatsanwalt Markus Wagner unserer Zeitung ...